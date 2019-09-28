Man gets community service after fleeing with $5000, beer bottles

A resident of Alexander Village, Georgetown, was yesterday ordered to perform three months of community service after admitting to a fraud charge.

Joel Ramsingh, 46, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

On September 24, 2019, at Brickdam, while being solely entrusted with a case of empty beer bottles and $5000, cash he used same and turn it into his personal use.

Ramsingh told the court that he can’t afford to pay back the virtual complainant and that he’s unable to give her back the bottles since he already sold them to buy alcohol.

Senior Magistrate Daly ordered the defendant to do three months of community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, on Mondays and Fridays or in default, serve two weeks in jail.