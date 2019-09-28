Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man gets community service after fleeing with $5000, beer bottles

Sep 28, 2019 News 0

A resident of Alexander Village, Georgetown, was yesterday ordered to perform three months of community service after admitting to a fraud charge.
Joel Ramsingh, 46, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.
On September 24, 2019, at Brickdam, while being solely entrusted with a case of empty beer bottles and $5000, cash he used same and turn it into his personal use.
Ramsingh told the court that he can’t afford to pay back the virtual complainant and that he’s unable to give her back the bottles since he already sold them to buy alcohol.
Senior Magistrate Daly ordered the defendant to do three months of community service at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, on Mondays and Fridays or in default, serve two weeks in jail.

More in this category

Sports

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy Russell

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy...

Sep 28, 2019

Canada-based former president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Colonel (Rt.) Carl Morgan, is among those overseas past basketball administrators who distinctly remember the late...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter School cricket Latchman’s blistering century propels Skeldon Linepath Secondary School to victory

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter...

Sep 28, 2019

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of Champions

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of...

Sep 28, 2019

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts continue to establish national body

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts...

Sep 28, 2019

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Sep 28, 2019

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at National Park

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at...

Sep 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019