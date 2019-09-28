Man charged for forging audit reports

Thirty-one-year-old Jamal Gilbert, of 8 ‘A’ Ogle Front, East Coast Demerara was yesterday released on bail after being slapped with five charges which included the forging of audit reports.

The first two charges alleged that between January 1, 2019 and March 5, 2019 at Middle Street, Georgetown, Gilbert forged certain documents, to wit, an auditor’s report in favor of Mid-Town Hotel, Restaurant and Bar, and Total Medical Supplies Inc, purporting to show that it was signed by Drubahadur and issued by D. Bahadur & Co. Accounting firm, knowing same to be forged.

Also, the next two charges alleged that on March 5, 2019 at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Camp Street Georgetown, with intent to defraud he uttered to Reon Sobers, a clerk of GRA, forged documents to with an auditor’s report in favour of Mid-Town Hotel, Restaurant and Bar and Total Medical Supplies Inc, purporting to show that it was signed by Drubahadur and issued by D. Bahadur & Co. Accounting firm, knowing same to be forged.

Finally, it was alleged that on March 29, 2019 at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, Gilbert gave Police Lance Corporal Prince, a public officer, information which he knew to be false thereby causing the said officer to use his lawful power to the annoyance of the person arrested.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read to him by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrate’s’ Courts.

According to information on March 8, 2019 the number one victim, Drubahadur, went to the CID headquarters and reported that he had in his possession two audit reports showing that they were issued by his business.

However, according to the victim he never signed the said documents and neither did his business issue same.

As a result, an investigation was conducted; the accused was later contacted and questioned. Gilbert claimed that the number two victim, D. Bahadur, gave him the documents.

This caused the police to arrest the number two defendant. However; during questioning the victim denied providing the documents to the accused.

Gilbert then changed his statements provided to the police in which he attempted to implicate the number two victim. Further investigations were done and it was revealed that the defendant forged the signatures on the documents.

His attorney, Leslie James, asked that bail should be granted to his client in the most reasonable sum.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objections to bail being granted therefore, Gilbert was released on a sum of $100,000. The matter was then adjourned to October 4, next.