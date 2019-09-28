Inquest to commence into 2017 Rockstone drowning of man and his niece

An inquest will commence on Friday, October 11, into the deaths of 13-year-old Kimeanda Prince and her 50-year-old uncle Gavin Moses who both drown while the teen was celebrating her birthday at the Rockstone Fish Festival back in October 2017.

The teen’s family was among hundreds, who attended the final day of the Rockstone Fish Festival held at the Rockstone Village, some ten miles west of Linden in Region Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice area. Based on information, Prince and her little sister went swimming and they drifted into the deeper part of the river.

An alarm was raised and Morris went to their rescue. He managed to push the little sister to shore. As he went back to rescue Prince, he apparently encountered difficulty and went below the surface. According to information published by the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the inquest will be conducted by Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

A total of five witnesses have been listed to testify at the inquest. They are Bernard Moses of Lot 337 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice; Audrey Moses of Lot 645 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara; Gregory Muss of Lot 7 Jones Gill Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara; Lynette Benn of Rockstone and Dwayne Canzies of Lot 94 One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden.

Prince, a former student of the Houston Secondary School resided at Bagostown, East Bank Demerara, while her uncle lived somewhere on West Bank Demerara.