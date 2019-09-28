Claims and Objections…35 days stands … Opposition Commissioners allege rogue elements attempted to extend period

Despite the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) agreeing to have Claims and Objections be conducted over 35 days a September 26, 2019 publication of the National Registration (Residents) Order 2019 in The Official Gazette stated that the exercise would last for 49 days.

What appears to be a deliberate extension of the exercise, according to Commissioners Sase Gunraj and Robeson Benn, has now been corrected by GECOM Chair, (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh S.C.

The Opposition-nominated Commissioners, Gunraj and Benn, held a press conference yesterday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition’s Church Street office, where they discussed the Order, and a subsequent press release published yesterday, from GECOM Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, reiterating the contents of the Order.

With Claims and Objections meant to start on October 1, 2019, it was widely thought that it would end on November 4, 2019. But the September 26 Order stated that the exercise would end on November 18, 2019.

The Opposition, and the Commissioners it nominated, have alleged that certain elements at the Secretariat seem to be taking actions in-keeping with utterances out of Congress Place, and which may be interpreted as attempts to delay General and Regional Elections.

They pointed to a press statement issued by Ward earlier this month during a statutory meeting of the Commission.

The GECOM press statement had sought to explain a report by another section of the media that there is a lengthy gap of 55 days between Election Day and Nomination Day.

To put that into perspective, a 32-day gap is provided for by law. The 2015 General and Regional Elections observed a 34-day gap, while the 2011 General and Regional Elections observed a 32-day gap.

The press statement read: “The law is clear that Nominations Day should be no later than 32 days before Elections Day.

Therefore, any time before that number of days, even if it’s 55 days, is acceptable and in conformity with the laws of Guyana.”

It added that the time shift is justifiable, not in breach of any law, and not intended to delay the holding of elections.

Gunraj had approached reporters outside GECOM’s Kingston headquarters, shortly after the statutory meeting of the Commission and o

f that statement’s publication, taking umbrage at its contents. He had said that the contents are inaccurate and that they misrepresent the discussions of the Commission.

This time around, the Opposition-nominated Commissioners singled out Ward and Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, when asked who may be responsible for the unnecessary extension of the Claims and Objections period in the Order.

Though the extension has since been corrected by the Chair, the Opposition-nominated Commissioners

will continue to insist that sanctions be laid against the responsible individuals at the next statutory meeting of the Commission, on Tuesday, according to Gunraj.

Kaieteur News understands that the Chair had perused the original document presented to her, in the preparatory stages of the Order, and had made several changes, including corrections to the extra days added on to the Claims and Objections period. But those changes were reportedly not reflected in the Order that was published in The Official Gazette.

It is expected that subsequent publications of The National Registration (Residents) Order of 2019 and GECOM’s press office will provide notice that the extension has since been corrected. Ward could not be reached for comment. Up to press time last night, those publications were not made.

Gunraj told Kaieteur News late yesterday that though he has noted the correction by the Chair, additional content in the GECOM press statement raised another issue that should be corrected as well.

It states, “During this exercise [Claims and Objections], every person whose name appears on the Preliminary List of Electors (PLE) must visit the Registration office in their respective area with their National Identification Card to verify their registration record in order to be included in the Official List of Electors (OLE).”

A National ID Card is a valid registration document, according to the National Registration Act..