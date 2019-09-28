Chinese store owner’s neck slashed during robbery

A Chinese businesswoman, 25-year-old, Lie Yang, of Seaforth Street Campbellville, is now nursing a cut to the neck after she was attacked by bandits around 17:45 hrs yesterday afternoon.

According to the woman five men, one whom was armed with a knife, approached her while she was inside the Sunshine Bin Fashion Store that she owns and operates at Lot 12 America Street, Georgetown with an employee.

The men confronted the woman while she was standing by the cashier and demanded that she hand over the cash, while pointing the knife at her.

The armed suspect then cut the woman’s neck with the knife and grabbed a shoe box that contained an undisclosed amount of money. They ran out of the store with the box, removed the money and dropped the box in the process.

The men then proceeded South on Longden Street and then headed west on Croal Street. The woman was assisted by the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from the Central Fire Service and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

An eyewitness claimed that “it happened so fast we couldn’t do anything; it was like a movie.”

None of the suspects has been arrested up to press time and investigations are on-going.