Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chinese store owner’s neck slashed during robbery

Sep 28, 2019 News 0

A Chinese businesswoman, 25-year-old, Lie Yang, of Seaforth Street Campbellville, is now nursing a cut to the neck after she was attacked by bandits around 17:45 hrs yesterday afternoon.

The business that was robbed.

According to the woman five men, one whom was armed with a knife, approached her while she was inside the Sunshine Bin Fashion Store that she owns and operates at Lot 12 America Street, Georgetown with an employee.
The men confronted the woman while she was standing by the cashier and demanded that she hand over the cash, while pointing the knife at her.
The armed suspect then cut the woman’s neck with the knife and grabbed a shoe box that contained an undisclosed amount of money. They ran out of the store with the box, removed the money and dropped the box in the process.
The men then proceeded South on Longden Street and then headed west on Croal Street. The woman was assisted by the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from the Central Fire Service and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is receiving treatment.
An eyewitness claimed that “it happened so fast we couldn’t do anything; it was like a movie.”
None of the suspects has been arrested up to press time and investigations are on-going.

More in this category

Sports

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy Russell

Colonel Morgan among others remembers sterling contributions Patsy...

Sep 28, 2019

Canada-based former president of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Colonel (Rt.) Carl Morgan, is among those overseas past basketball administrators who distinctly remember the late...
Read More
Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter School cricket Latchman’s blistering century propels Skeldon Linepath Secondary School to victory

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association U-17 Inter...

Sep 28, 2019

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of Champions

Tower powered by Unity Gym helps power Stage of...

Sep 28, 2019

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts continue to establish national body

IMC established for Circle Tennis as efforts...

Sep 28, 2019

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Solo drink girls’ league concludes today

Sep 28, 2019

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at National Park

15th Hand-in-Hand cycling set for October 5 at...

Sep 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019