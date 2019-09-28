China lift 700M out of poverty, Guyana can’t lift 700,000

China got de most modern, de most extravagant airport in de world. It so big that in one day it can land and take off more planes than some countries can’t even land and take off in a year.

When people see this airport some of dem does think how China got so much money that it can waste it on one airport. De thing that got dem boys talking is that China tek four years to build such a monstrous airport.

De same Chinese send contractors to build de airport in Guyana. That one start in 2011. Eight years come and gone and de airport ain’t finish yet. Dem boys seh in China dem people wuk day and night because is dem own. In Guyana dem wuk and rest and complain.

But people know that China is a power house. Just de odda day de Chinese ambassador report how he country lift 700 million people out of poverty. That is half de population of China. He seh Guyana should tek a page out of China book but dem boys want to know how.

Guyana got 700,000 people. Guyana can’t even lift 70,000 of dem out of poverty. But Guyana got big eye. It see dem country building structures and dem want to do de same. But that ain’t all. It got de Chinese building a road pun de East Coast.

Dem got people hopping because dem boys talk. Dem dig up de whole East Coast road suh people got to struggle to travel. And dem know that if anybody talk dem gun lef de road just how it deh.

Anyhow, Guyana got a plan, or at least dem boys got a plan. Dem plan to open some cook-up shops right next door to dem Chinese eating houses. Dem expect de competition gun mek de Chinese see that Guyanese ain’t so docile.

Talk half and force Guyana to do like China