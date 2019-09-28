CANU sacks officer caught in shakedown video

A Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officer has be

en sacked after a shocking video surfaced this week in which he is being accused by an outgoing passenger of planting ganja in her luggage.

Yesterday, amid worrying questions whether there were other similar cases, CANU said it has been apprised of the video circulating on social media displaying law enforcement officers conducting themselves in an unprofessional manner.

“Investigations have confirmed that one of the law enforcement officers is an employee of CANU. Based on investigations, there was a serious breach of CANU’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

According to the entity, which is the lead agency in the fight against illegal drugs, it has decided to end its relations with the officer.

“Consequent to the findings of the aforementioned investigation, recommendations for the immediate dismissal of the officer in question have been forwarded to the Ministry of Public Security,” the statement said yesterday.

CANU made it clear that it strives at all times to operate professionally with a high level of integrity and all officers are afforded the necessary training to perform their duties in accordance with the unit’s SOPs. Staffers, it was stressed, are encouraged to maintain the expected standard of integrity.

“Therefore any officer found with conduct inimical to the unit’ policies, will be dealt with condignly. It should be noted that this officer’s conduct does not reflect what the unit stands for and should not be used as an indicator of the conduct of the many hardworking and professional officers of the unit who daily perform their duties with a high level of integrity.”

CANU said it regrets this unfortunate incident and wishes to assure the public that no acts of indiscipline and unprofessionalism will be condoned.

In the almost comical, two-minute long video which was posted on the social media earlier this week, sparking outrage at what could possibly be a regular occurrence, the outgoing female passenger could be heard angrily denying that she had an illegal substance in her suitcases.

She dared the cowering officer to speak loudly and demanded he bring his supervisor.

The rank, a CANU operative, meekly allowed her to return to her seat at the end of the video, while begging her not to call the supervisor.

The incident has reignited concerns over weaknesses of the systems at the airport and travellers’ protection.

A spokesman of CANU had acknowledged that the existence of the video on social media was brought to the attention of the entity and an investigation has been launched.

In the beginning of the video, the officer, dressed in blue and with his security pass displayed prominently, was heard quietly asking for the woman who was in the departure lounge, to stop recording.

“Ma’am, please tek off the phone. Me and you having a conversation.”

However, the woman insisted on her “privacy”.

The officer told her that he was doing her a “favor”.

However, the woman told him if he has nothing to be afraid of, then he has nothing to worry about being recorded.

“So why you talking so quietly?” The woman asked. “You is the officer. You don’t have to be afraid.”

The woman demanded he bring his supervisor and refused to follow him.

She refused to talk to another colleague of the CANU officer.

The officer was seen to be dodging her recordings.

She insisted that whatever was found in her luggage could not have been there as the officers at all time had the substance in their possession.

According to the passenger, who was firm, she had been in possession of her luggage in her own home in Guyana.

The staffer has been identified as Osafa Matherson. He had been with CANU for six months now.

Yesterday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said he had just returned from an overseas trip.

According to the minister, while he has not seen the file, the ministry would not normally reject the recommendations from an agency.