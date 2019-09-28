Burning of couple in mining camp… Brazilian woman succumbs, lover still hospitalized

Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Maria Pereira Da Silva, the Brazilian woman who was set alight last month in a Mazaruni mining camp, succumbed on Thursday even as her lover remains critical and their attacker remains unidentified.
A senior police official told Kaieteur News that Da Silva died in the Georgetown Public Hospital Burns Care Unit, where she was hospitalised since August.
Lyndon Joseph, a dredge owner who sources identified as her lover, is also hospitalsed with severe burns.
Police sources expressed surprise at her death, since she was apparently recovering while Joseph, her lover, appeared to be the more seriously injured.
A senior police official said that while investigators visited the area where the attack occurred, they are still to identify the suspect. Residents appear to be reluctant to point out the individual.
But a woman who claims to be the dredge owner’s ‘real’ reputed wife said that the suspect is a male friend of Da Silva’s, and that Joseph, the dredge owner, also knew his attacker.
The incident occurred in late August in the Mazaruni, Region Seven.
According to reports, Joseph and Da Silva were at a birthday party when he received word that the man was in his camp.
The couple returned to the camp, where Joseph confronted the suspect.
An argument ensued and Joseph ‘broadsided’ the intruder with a cutlass. The man fled the scene, but allegedly returned about 04:00 hrs while the couple was lying on a mattress. He then doused them with gasoline before setting them alight.
Joseph and DaSilva were first treated at the Bartica Hospital, before being transferred to the GPHC.
