Afternoon fire destroys elderly woman’s home

Latest update September 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 68-year-old woman, her brother and their nephew are homeless and in a state of distress, after a fire destroyed their 3403 North Ruimveldt home, yesterday afternoon.
The victims have been identified as Patricia Hubbard; her brother, Lawrence Hubbard, 65; and their nephew, Bertram Hubbard.
Patricia Hubbard, who owns a small grocery in the front of her yard, revealed to this publication that around 15:00hrs yesterday afternoon her brother called out to her, indicating that a fire broke out in one of the rooms of the house.
“I was in the shop… because I was weighing out sugar and these things. Is when he [Lawrence] come and call me. He was in his room, and he tell me that fire break out or something. I run out of the shop and I see the whole backroom ablaze,” the saddened woman related.
The Guyana Fire Service was contacted, and arrived at the scene some 30 minutes later, but they were unable to save the house.
The distraught woman, revealed that she has been living at the property for some time.
If you would like to make a donation to the Patricia Hubbard and her family, she can be contacted on 592-653-2800.
