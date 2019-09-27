Latest update September 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to book place in final

Sep 27, 2019 Sports 0

Sheldon High School (SHS) defeated Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) by 70 runs to advance to the final of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) U17 competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder areas.
Batting first SHS were bowled out for 131 with N. Singh leading with 30 and S. Patrick 22 not out. Bowling TMSS, R. Beharry captured three wickets while there was two each for S. Sukhoo, Marlon Lowenfield and N. Thal.
In their turn at the crease, TMSS was sent packing for a paltry 46; leading their demise with the ball were SHS’ Neraj Singh who grabbed 3-5, Sarwan Chaitnarine 3-30 and Mark Matthews 2-10. Batting a second time, SHS declared at 41-3, B. Patrick was unbeaten on 14, Marlon Lowenfield picked up 2 wickets for TMSS which was bowled out once again, this time for 56 needing 127 for victory.
R. Beharry top scored with 18 while the destroyer with the ball second time around for SHS was Chaitnarine with 6-16 while Singh backed up with two wickets of his own.
The five schools participating are Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS), Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) and Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS).
This competition which is being coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee led by former National wicketkeeper/batsman Sydney Jackman has the blessings of the Ministry of Education. (Samuel Whyte)

