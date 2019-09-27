Two NFMU staffers fired 20 years ago to be compensated

Two employees of the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) who were fired “indecently” two decades ago, are to receive compensation.

According to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, the correction of an injustice would come after an in-depth investigation conducted by the Ministry of Social Protection.

“Among other things, it was found that managerial indecency was at root of the dismissal of the two employees from the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU),” the Telecoms Ministry explained.

The two senior managers- Keith Griffith and Robert Ross – had been dismissed in 1998 under “questionable circumstances”. They had not gone to court.

Rather than seek redress through the courts, the men appealed to President David Granger, who referred the matter to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications.

The Ministry of Social Protection was engaged to resolve the matter.

“The two ministries investigated the complaints which required the examination of available historical records which were more than a decade old, and interviewed relevant personnel, some of whom were already retired. No evidence was unearthed to justify or substantiate the actions taken against these employees.”

In fact, the Ministry of Social Protection concluded that a grave wrong had been done to the two men, and submitted that the dismissal should not be allowed to stand.

“The recommended course of action is compensation, and that recommendation has been endorsed by the Attorney General’s Chambers,” the Telecoms Ministry disclosed.

The Ministry of Social Protection said the recommendation has been implemented.

“The Ministry of Social Protection has also emphasised that no matter how long it takes, it will always ensure that injustices inflicted on any worker at any level, whether in the private or public sector, are remedied so that workers’ rights and dignities could be maintained and sustained within the parameters of justice.”