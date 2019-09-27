Thieves target Berbice mandir, church

Places of worship are now the new target for break and enter and larceny over the past two weeks. This is being reported by members of a Mandir in Reliance, East Canje, Berbice and a Nazarene Church in New Amsterdam.

Kaieteur News was informed that on Wednesday, sometime around 17:00 hrs, devotees of the Reliance Settlement Sanatan Mandir discovered several items missing. A door located to the South of the Mandir was discovered ajar by one of the members when they arrived and upon closer inspection, the items were found missing.

Taken from the Mandir are two Yamaha speakers, one Yamaha amplifier, three Sennheiser Microphones, cables and a bag containing several XLR cables along with other microphones, racking up a total cost of $450,000.

Just a week prior to that incident the Reliance VEDA Centre, situated in the said compound was also broken into, with a music system (used for dance classes) being stolen by the unknown perpetrators. Costumes used by members of the Mandir were also stolen.

On Sunday last, another attempt was made to break into the place of worship, but no significant items were reported stolen. Reports of the incidents have been filed at the Reliance Police Station since the first attempt.

Devotees of the place of worship are urging the general public who may be approached to purchase any of the items mentioned to make contact with the mandir officials or the police.

Executive members of the Mandir have dubbed the incident as “Callous, disgusting and sadly reflects a dangerous time we live in as a society”.

Meanwhile, a member of the New Amsterdam Church of the Nazarene is reporting that their church has been broken into three times over the past two weeks with several items stolen. The member disclosed that six gallons of paint, two fans and linen used for the altar were all taken. They are also asking members of the public to “keep an eye out for these items and keep your church building in prayer”.