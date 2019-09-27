Latest update September 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Over 50 before courts since La Parfaite Police Station commissioned

Sep 27, 2019 News 0

Ranks at the recently commissioned La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, West Bank Demerara, have disclosed that over fifty arrests have been made since they opened to the public on September 5, last.

The recently commissioned La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station

The Sergeant in Charge indicated that since they became fully operational, they have made more than fifty arrests, of which persons have been charged and placed before the courts for trial. He said that all the matters relate to persons inside the La Parfaite Harmonie community.
The officer stated that among the matters were five domestic abuse cases, one of which has concluded, while four are still before the courts. He said that there has been a limited number of simple larceny and other forms of theft, and that is primarily because the opening of the station has seen a significant decline in those matters, as well as robberies and break and enters.
He said that ranks execute daily patrols, contributing to regular police presence in and around the community. He however mentioned that a larger percentage of arrests made surrounded incidents of wounding, threatening language, and disorderly behaviour.
The $65M station was done in two phases: phase one of the project cost $12M and that entailed land filling, construction of the concrete perimeter fence and the access bridge.
The second phase, included the construction of the building which cost $53M. This consists of male and female bathrooms, an area dedicated to domestic violence, an ID parade room with a one-way viewing glass, and a modern lock-up, along with external washrooms and waiting area for the public.

More in this category

Sports

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to book place in final

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to...

Sep 27, 2019

Sheldon High School (SHS) defeated Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) by 70 runs to advance to the final of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) U17 competition for schools in the...
Read More
Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019 Inter House Athletics Champions

Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019...

Sep 27, 2019

Limacol Football Tourney McArthur record second hat-trick; Timehri and Black Pearl clash tonight for final KO spot

Limacol Football Tourney McArthur record second...

Sep 27, 2019

Grassroots cricket given major boost as GCB/CWI unveils new programme Tourney set to commence October 15

Grassroots cricket given major boost as GCB/CWI...

Sep 27, 2019

KKSUC/TMT Global Inc. concludes cricket camp

KKSUC/TMT Global Inc. concludes cricket camp

Sep 27, 2019

GASA President visits ‘Sports Minister Dr. Norton

GASA President visits ‘Sports Minister Dr....

Sep 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the Proclamations?

    The naming of a date for elections does not mean that elections are scheduled for that day. The only time that certainty... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019