Over 50 before courts since La Parfaite Police Station commissioned

Ranks at the recently commissioned La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, West Bank Demerara, have disclosed that over fifty arrests have been made since they opened to the public on September 5, last.

The Sergeant in Charge indicated that since they became fully operational, they have made more than fifty arrests, of which persons have been charged and placed before the courts for trial. He said that all the matters relate to persons inside the La Parfaite Harmonie community.

The officer stated that among the matters were five domestic abuse cases, one of which has concluded, while four are still before the courts. He said that there has been a limited number of simple larceny and other forms of theft, and that is primarily because the opening of the station has seen a significant decline in those matters, as well as robberies and break and enters.

He said that ranks execute daily patrols, contributing to regular police presence in and around the community. He however mentioned that a larger percentage of arrests made surrounded incidents of wounding, threatening language, and disorderly behaviour.

The $65M station was done in two phases: phase one of the project cost $12M and that entailed land filling, construction of the concrete perimeter fence and the access bridge.

The second phase, included the construction of the building which cost $53M. This consists of male and female bathrooms, an area dedicated to domestic violence, an ID parade room with a one-way viewing glass, and a modern lock-up, along with external washrooms and waiting area for the public.