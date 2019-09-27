Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019 Inter House Athletics Champions

Oswald House emerged the new champions of the St. Ignatius Secondary School Annual Inter House Athletics and Swimming Championships

defeating three other houses including last year’s champions, London House in the process.

Competing at the Tabatinga Sports Complex Ground, Oswald House tallied 714 points, fourteen points clear of second placed Cossou House. Taking the third place was London House with 696 points while bringing up the rear was Kearny House on 633 points.

St. Ignatius has a student population of about one thousand. Events commenced on Sunday last with a 10K Swim while athletics took center stage from Monday to Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Inter Schools competition would be held at the same venue from October 8-10 while Inter Branch rivalry will take place in the Sandcreek Village, South Central Rupununi, October 16-18.