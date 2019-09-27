Latest update September 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Notice to be sent to prosecution in GRDB case

Sep 27, 2019 News 0

A notice was prepared to be sent to Special Prosecutor Lawrence Harris following his no-show yesterday for the trial concerning the six former high-ranking officials of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).
These officials were slapped with fraud-related charges and placed on $500,000 bail each for failing to make a proper entry into a register of a company with the intent to defraud $362M from the entity’s Republic Bank account. GRDB is the authority charged with overseeing the rice industry throughout the country.
The six officials charged are former General Manager of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) Jagnarine Singh; former Deputy General Manager Madanlall Ramraj; General Secretary of the Producers Association (RPA), Dharamkumar Seeraj; former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Nigel Dharamlall; former General Manager of the Guyana Oil Company Badrie Persaud and the Deputy Permanent Secretary Finance Ministry of Agriculture, Prema Roopnarine.
Attorneys Glenn Hanoman, Anil Nandlall and Sase Gunraj are representing the defendants.
The charges alleged that between January 1 and December 31, 2012, with intent to defraud, they omitted or concurred to be omitted $77.3M from the general ledger of the GRDB’s Republic Bank account.
Similarly, between January 1 and December 31 of the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 with intent to defraud the entity, they omitted or concurred to be omitted from the said Republic Bank account, $9.7M, $130M and $145M for the three respective years.
They are in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. All had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Yesterday, Magistrate Daly made an order for a court notice to be sent to the prosecutor for him to report to the court on the next hearing, whether SOCU is proceeding with the charges or withdrawing them against the defendants.
The matter was then adjourned until October 2.

 

More in this category

Sports

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to book place in final

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to...

Sep 27, 2019

Sheldon High School (SHS) defeated Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) by 70 runs to advance to the final of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) U17 competition for schools in the...
Read More
Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019 Inter House Athletics Champions

Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019...

Sep 27, 2019

Limacol Football Tourney McArthur record second hat-trick; Timehri and Black Pearl clash tonight for final KO spot

Limacol Football Tourney McArthur record second...

Sep 27, 2019

Grassroots cricket given major boost as GCB/CWI unveils new programme Tourney set to commence October 15

Grassroots cricket given major boost as GCB/CWI...

Sep 27, 2019

KKSUC/TMT Global Inc. concludes cricket camp

KKSUC/TMT Global Inc. concludes cricket camp

Sep 27, 2019

GASA President visits ‘Sports Minister Dr. Norton

GASA President visits ‘Sports Minister Dr....

Sep 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the Proclamations?

    The naming of a date for elections does not mean that elections are scheduled for that day. The only time that certainty... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]ahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019