Man beats mother with rolling pin for $500

Thirty-three-year-old Terrence Clement of Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was on Wednesday hauled before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty for two charges which he admitted to.

Both incidents occurred on September 22, 2019, at the aforementioned address, where Clement resides with his mother.

The court heard that the man assaulted his mother, Norma Jack, and used abusive language towards her. He pleaded guilty to both charges and offered to give an explanation for his actions.

“Yes! I raised a rolling pin (belna) at her, but I used it to block her from hitting me and it accidentally knock her hand.” He added that when he used a series of abusive language towards her, he was angry, and that caused him to hit his mother, which was not intentional.

On the other hand, Jack told the court that the problem started as a result of her keeping a sum of cash for him.

“Your worship, he gave me $500,000 cash to keep for him in my bank account since he had none. However, he constantly keeps coming for part part of the money,and having me running to the bank all the time.”

“I got fed up and give him the remainder of the money, but he spend it out and come back to me for money that he told me to take for myself out of the $500,000.”

According to reports, the incident started when Clement asked his mother for $500 and she refused to give him. The woman then headed to the bathroom and was preparing to go to church, when Clement started to shout at her and ‘cuss’ her out.

When she exited the bathroom and walked to the kitchen, Clement then followed and picked up a rolling pin and hit her on her right hand.

He then cornered her and shouted, “You ain’t going nowhere until you give me the money”. Jack managed to escape from her son and went to the police station where the matter was reported. Clement was contacted, arrested and charged for the offences.

After listening to the facts of the charge and the explanation given, Principal Magistrate McGusty ordered the defendant to pay a $20,000, fine or in default, serve one month in jail for the assault charge.

In relation to the abusive language charge, he was fined $10,000 or in default will serve seven days in jail.