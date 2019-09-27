Guyana is like a bowl of sugar water

Years ago, when Guyana was a British colony, planes use to come from all over, especially England and America. Dat was because de colonials was mekking money in dis country at de expense of de natives.

When Guyana become independent dem same colonials lef de country and de planes stop coming. Only de one dat use to fly as British West Indian Airways, stay. Dat was more than fifty years ago and it still flying to dis day, although de name change.

Guyana struggle. When people wanted to lef de country to go far, dem had to fly to anodda country fuh ketch a plane dat would carry dem. Things was bad; Guyana was poor. But dem boys seh dat Cinderella always had a fairy godmother. Dat is how she get de glass slippers.

Of course, nobody didn’t think dat glass don’t stretch or bend unless it breaking, but dat is anodda story.

Guyana find oil and all of a sudden, just like Cinderella, it become de queen of de party. Is everybody coming. Dem boys seh when a woman nice, nuff men does run behind she. But as soon as she body and face change—like when she become pregnant—every man gone running away.

But right now de politicians smiling. Guyana nice. Planes coming from all about. Dem boys hear dat even one dat pull out from dis country and vow never to return, coming back. In fact, dem boys seh is a mad race. More planes coming than Guyana got people.

American Airlines already deh here; Jet Blue coming; nuff odda planes already deh coming to Guyana and most of dem come after Exxon find oil. Copa come, Insel Air come and before dem couple flights from Venezuela use to come, but only because of good neighbourly relations.

Now a plane coming to bring Catahar to Guyana. It coming from Qatar. Catahar Airways can’t expect to find people to bring, but then again wid oil, anything possible.

Talk half and watch how planes coming to Guyana like how ants does follow sugar water.