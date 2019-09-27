Guyana Beverage Inc. to raise breast cancer awareness through regional outreach initiative

Through a collaborative effort with the Cancer Institute of Guyana, Guyana Beverage Inc. (Oasis Premium Purified Waters) will be taking an educative Breast Cancer Awareness outreach initiative to all ten administrative regions of Guyana.

Being the main sponsor of this initiative, the beverage company will be covering all expenses for medical teams to visit locations in coastal areas and hinterland regions.

At a press conference held in this regard yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Dr. Syed Mujahid Ghazi (Director of Outreach) noted that they expected to screen over one thousand women – commencing October 26, 2019 and concluding May 2020 – in all the administrative regions. He said the idea to conduct the outreach stems mainly around the fact that persons in interior and far-flung areas are unable to access screening because of financial constraints.

He said they will also focus on prostate cancer screening as well, and plan to educate men on this issue, to remove the stigma of men being bashful to come forward for treatment because of fear of enduring having doctors placing their fingers in their anus, which comes as part of the testing process. It is their intention to address all forms of cancers during the outreach process.

He emphasised that since the cancer institute is a private entity, not attached directly to GPHC, they depend on sponsorship to execute their functions. He said that over the years, they have had a decline in sponsorship, thus reducing their ability for widespread screening. Hence, he called on corporate Guyana to support and sponsor the cause.

General Manager of Guyana Beverage Inc, Samuel Arjoon, said the entity was pleased to be associated with the venture and did not hesitate to come aboard as a sponsor. He said that for this month, all Premium Purified Water will be coloured pink in observance of breast cancer awareness, adding that proceeds from all water sales will be donated to the initiative.