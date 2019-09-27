Given Guyana’s high demand for skilled workers… IMF proposes more relaxed, liberal immigration policy

Guyana’s demand for skilled workers is high, and with the onset of oil production, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that that demand is likely to be exacerbated. But Guyana’s development partner has proposed that a more relaxed and liberal immigration policy would do a great deal to meet the demand.

The IMF made this recommendation in its recently concluded report on its 2019 Article IV Consultation in Guyana, to ensure Government strengthens competitiveness and boosts growth.

“The shortage of skilled manpower continues to constrain medium to long-term growth,” the body stated.

It adds that a relaxation of Guyana’s immigration policy could entail providing free movement for all categories of workers from CARICOM countries. Presently, Guyana has a very liberal policy on immigration, compared to its CARICOM sister countries. Yet, the workers that are permitted free movement from those states are relegated to only certain skillsets.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had also recently spoken about the need for skilled workers. The Minister suggested that Guyana tap into the diaspora, as he has noted particular needs in areas such as policymaking, economics, finances and migration.

The IMF has linked Guyana’s skills shortage to its poor school enrollment and education performance rates, by regional standards.

“Gross school enrolment ratio at tertiary level for Guyana is about 12 percent, much lower than the Latin America and the Caribbean average of 44 percent.”

It provided that the current low expenditure on education of 10 percent, relative to the Caribbean average of 18 percent of total government expenditure, highlights the need to increase expenditure on education policy reforms aimed at expanding access to education, improving the curriculum to better connect to modern labour market needs and enhancing vocational training.

Further noting that female labour participation declined slightly from 42.6 percent in 2017 to 41.2 percent in 2018, the IMF also suggested promoting more flexible working arrangements to help increase female labour participation.

Under Article IV of the IMF’s Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. A staff team visits the country, collects economic and financial information, and discusses with officials the country’s economic developments and policies. On return to headquarters, the staff prepares a report, which forms the basis for discussion by the Executive Board. They then summarise the views of the Executive Directors into a report, and transmit same to the country’s authorities to aid in proper governance.