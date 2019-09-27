Fight over child support leads to parents being charged

A mother and father were on Wednesday brought before the court to answer to individual charges in which they allegedly inflicted harm on each other.

Thirty-eight-year-old Constance Phillips, a sales representative from North Ruimveldt and Winston Crossman, 41, a vendor of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, both appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on June 22, 2019, at Merriman Mall, Bourda, Georgetown, Phillips unlawfully and maliciously wounded Crossman. The other charge alleged that on the same date and at the same location, Crossman unlawfully assaulted Phillips.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to their individual charge.

Crossman told the court that the problem began after he stopped paying child support through the court and started meeting up with the mother of his children (Phillips) to hand over the money.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman made no objection to bail being granted to the two defendants, and as such they were both placed on bail and are expected to make their next court appearance in October, before Magistrate Dylon Bess, since the matter was transferred.

According to prosecutor Blackman, the medical report for Crossman showed that he received a stab wound to the left side of his abdomen.