CPCE gets upgraded science labs through China, Guyana collaboration

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) yesterday received equipment which was made possible by a $50M grant obtained through a

collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China.

In attendance were President David Granger, Ambassador of the People’s Republic to Guyana Mr Cui Jianchun, Minister of Education Dr. Nicolette Henry and the Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO) welcomed the gathering and delivered the opening remarks. He said that, “The holistic approach taken in addressing the needs of this institution as it relates to science education is laudable,” adding that rooted in this approach is the establishment of high standards for teacher educators who, because they are strategically positioned, serve as catalysts for the required changes in education delivery and outcomes.

“They can model teaching that exhibits content, professional knowledge, skills and dispositions that will reflect research and accepted best practices. These views, coupled with the provision of the tools and equipment procured through the grant, are essential as they endeavour to produce 21st century teachers,” Hutson noted.

The CEO expressed the gratitude of the government towards China’s generosity with regard to getting on board and making this momentous occasion possible.

The programme then went straight into two cultural pieces – an Amerindian Dance immediately followed by a European Dance – by students of CPCE

Minister Henry during her charge to the students said that, “In keeping with this reality, our educational institutions are mandated to upgrade for the betterment of our human resources, skills, capacity building and emerging industries.”

She went on to say that she does not doubt that the equipment, consumables and reagents will aid in the science capabilities of the college in order for it to discharge its mandate more effectively, as focusing on science is becoming more important daily.

She noted that education is one of the strongest areas of cooperation between the two countries, and the Chinese government has continually provided scholarships and training activities to strengthen their capacity.

Additionally, the improving standard and support systems at CPCE should allow lecturers and students to have an improved experience. “The benefits of this will gradually be filtered into our school system as the quality of teachers is the most significant school-based determinant of a student’s outcome,” she explained.

President Granger as the keynote speaker reminded the gathering that, “Trained teachers are the sinews of the education system. They are central to achieving the education standard which will produce graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and attitudes and the values for their personal development.”

He noted that the teachers of today are the ones who would be training the generation of tomorrow, and they must be fully prepared to be able to handle the task of preparing students for the technological age of the 21st century.

The President further emphasised the importance of STEM, saying that, “The teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is being given priority. It will allow the entire country to develop a more technologically competent workforce, essential to the establishment of this digital state of which I speak. It demands the re-orientation of the education system, placing greater emphasis on technology.”

He then informed that Guyana is looking forward to working with China during the decade of development, from 2020 to 2029, as the countries “will do great things together”.