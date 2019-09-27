92-year-old woman’s home partly destroyed by fire

A 92-year-old woman is now counting her losses after the upper flat of her home was completely destroyed by a fire yesterday a

fternoon at Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire began just around 17:00 hrs. The pensioner, only identified as Doreen, was in the bottom flat of the two storey structure when a neighbour noticed smoke and subsequently flames emanating from the front room in the upper flat of the building.

The elderly woman was alerted and immediately removed from the yard, but watched on as the flames quickly walked through the top floor. The fire service arrived shortly after and managed to save the bottom flat.

The devastated woman, who lives alone, is estimating millions in losses. Eyewitnesses believe that the fire was electrical in origin.

Investigations are continuing.