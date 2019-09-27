Latest update September 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

92-year-old woman’s home partly destroyed by fire

Sep 27, 2019 News 0

A 92-year-old woman is now counting her losses after the upper flat of her home was completely destroyed by a fire yesterday a

The upper flat of the two-storey house on fire.

fternoon at Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to eyewitnesses, the fire began just around 17:00 hrs. The pensioner, only identified as Doreen, was in the bottom flat of the two storey structure when a neighbour noticed smoke and subsequently flames emanating from the front room in the upper flat of the building.
The elderly woman was alerted and immediately removed from the yard, but watched on as the flames quickly walked through the top floor. The fire service arrived shortly after and managed to save the bottom flat.
The devastated woman, who lives alone, is estimating millions in losses. Eyewitnesses believe that the fire was electrical in origin.
Investigations are continuing.

More in this category

Sports

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to book place in final

UCCA U17 Cricket Skeldon High hammer Tagore Memorial by 70 runs to...

Sep 27, 2019

Sheldon High School (SHS) defeated Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) by 70 runs to advance to the final of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) U17 competition for schools in the...
Read More
Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019 Inter House Athletics Champions

Oswald House are St. Ignatius Sec. Sch. 2019...

Sep 27, 2019

Limacol Football Tourney McArthur record second hat-trick; Timehri and Black Pearl clash tonight for final KO spot

Limacol Football Tourney McArthur record second...

Sep 27, 2019

Grassroots cricket given major boost as GCB/CWI unveils new programme Tourney set to commence October 15

Grassroots cricket given major boost as GCB/CWI...

Sep 27, 2019

KKSUC/TMT Global Inc. concludes cricket camp

KKSUC/TMT Global Inc. concludes cricket camp

Sep 27, 2019

GASA President visits ‘Sports Minister Dr. Norton

GASA President visits ‘Sports Minister Dr....

Sep 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the Proclamations?

    The naming of a date for elections does not mean that elections are scheduled for that day. The only time that certainty... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019