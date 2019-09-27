$250M Children and Family Care Centre commissioned

With the aim of effectively addressing the issue of the unnecessary separation of children from their loved ones, the Ministry of the Presidency in a team effort with the Social Protection Ministry, yesterday commissioned a $250M Children and Family Care Centre.

The centre, which is located in Plum Park, Sophia, will be available to house 80 children who come to the attention of child protection s

ervices, and five families with children who are assessed as being in vulnerable situations—mostly due to inadequate accommodation.

Director of the Childcare & Protection Agency (CPA), Ms. Ann Greene, related yesterday that the strategy is to prevent the separation of children from their biological families. In this regard, she was keen to note that it would prevent child abuse and neglect.

“This is the system that is being developed, which will result in the reduction of needing out-of- home care. Much is also being done to raise the public awareness to the plight of children who suffer abuse, for a change of how children are viewed and treated,” she expressed.

Director Greene further used the opportunity to encourage communities to watch out and protect children from abuse.

The centre, which is made up of seven buildings, will be accessible 24/7 and children will have to be assessed to determine their need for the centre’s assistance. After completion of that assessment, social workers will determine whether there is need for long-term care.

However, family-based care such as kinship and foster care will be the first of options, Greene emphasised.

President David Granger during his feature address related that childcare and a child in a happy livelihood should be “the paramount principle of life on earth”. Thus, he related that centres like the one commissioned, should help to answer the needs of children and their families.

“This year, 2019, marks two important milestones for children’s rights. It is the 60th anniversary of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child; and the 40th year since the launch of International Year of the Child in 1979.

National governments, including Guyana’s, have enacted or strengthened their legislative framework for promoting childcare and protecting children’s rights. The legislative architecture of many states now incorporates the principles and rights enunciated by the various international children rights declarations and conventions,” he stated.

However, the President stressed that legislation is as effective only as its enforcement. He added that laws must be complemented by plans, policies and programmes – including providing support for the victims of child abuse – which would inevitably strengthen childcare and protection.

The president went on to call upon civil society, churches, social organisations, welfare organisations to collectively ensure that no child in Guyana suffers abuse.

“Childcare and protection, like education, however, is a shared responsibility. The protection of children is not a personal, but a social responsibility. Every citizen is invested with the responsibility of protecting our children. We are making progress ensuring a better future for our children. We are strengthening childcare and protection. We are working to reunite families. We must continue on this path of progress. We must continue to move forward in the years ahead,” he concluded.