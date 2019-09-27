15th Annual Berbice Expo and Trade Fair opens today

All roads lead to the 15th Annual Berbice Exposition and Trade Fair which opens this evening at the Albion Community Development Centre.

The event, which will conclude Monday, is being held under the theme ‘Promoting a Favourable Business and Investment Climate’, and its organisers are the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) in collaboration with the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Business.

According to the organisers, they plan to make this year’s bigger and better than before. Once again, over 100 booths have been allocated to various entities and organisations from across Guyana and more are still expressing interest.

The annual exposition places the spotlight on business entities across Guyana and also serves as a means of strengthening ties between Berbice businesses and those outside of the Region.

It also highlights local products and creates opportunities not only for the manufacturers but the small man as well.

The Trade Fair has been cited as one of the reasons that some small agencies have been able to expand.

The opening ceremony will be held today beginning at 14:00 hrs. The feature address is expected to be delivered by former Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin

Live bands will perform on all four nights. Added entertainment will be provided by the popular Crown Vibes International Sound System.

Most of the big exhibitors including the Beverage companies, Banks, Telecommunication entities, Insurance, and a host of private companies will be in attendance showcasing their products. Most of the Government Ministries and semi-autonomous organisations in the country will also be in attendance.

Most plan to have big giveaways at the event.

The organisers have emphasised that the success of the activity is not for personal gain but for the development of the entire Region.

Persons are being called upon to come out in their numbers and support the biggest activity in East Berbice. (Samuel Whyte)