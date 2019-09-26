Where are the Proclamations?

The naming of a date for elections does not mean that elections are scheduled for that day. The only time that certainty can be established is when the Proclamation is signed on paper

The Proclamation makes the date of the elections legal. The naming of date in a public announcement is of no significance because that can change between now and the issuance of a Proclamation.

Another Proclamation is needed. The one that prorogues parliament. There has been no indication when that Proclamation will be issued.

The announcement of the date of elections was a rather deflated announcement. Normally, Heads of State are hyped when they make such announcements because it formally launches their elections campaign.

The President spent a great deal of unnecessary time going over grounds which were addressed previously namely, whether or not his actions were constitutional. It was neither the place nor time to repeat what was said already. The announcement should have been made about the date and left at that. No need for a preface or epilogue.

The naming of the date of the elections does not change the constitutional status of the government, at least in so far as the Commonwealth, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. All four of these were quite clear that the failure to hold elections within the specified timeframe provided for in the Constitution makes the government unconstitutional. Nothing has changed.

What has also not changed is the likely freezing of development aid until elections are held. It is not likely that any additional funds from the United Kingdom Infrastructure Fund, which are to be used to build an asphalted concrete road from Linden to Mabura, will be released. Development banks are also likely to adopt a wait and see attitude.

The government should not blame imperialism for these outcomes. Whatever it is facing it has brought onto itself.

There was no need for it to adopt the postures which it adopted. Minutes after the passage of the no-confidence motion, one of its Ministers went to the prop-government supporters outside the National Assembly and told them that the coalition had defeated the PPPC before and would defeat them again.

The supporters of the APNU+AFC were energized by what they saw as a betrayal. It was the best time gone to polls with your supporters mobilized. It did not happen because a decision was taken to delay the calling of elections through challenges to the Court.

The APNU failed to also capitalize on the PPPC naming less than its best candidate. There was no way that had elections been called in March of this year that Irfaan Ali would have managed to defeat David Granger. That is now more than possible because the Ali’s detractors, within the PPPC, were so outraged by the antics of the APNU+AFC in frustrating the no-confidence vote, that they are closed ranks.

The shoe shifted to the other foot. The actions of the APNU+AFC energized the PPPC supporters. The PPPC which had regained back almost its fill base between 2016 and 2018 began to extend that base. And this was reflected in the party’s showing in the 2016 and 2018 elections.

The PPPC is on a high. Jagdeo has proven to be a most capable Opposition Leader. He has been relentless in placing pressure on the government and was successful in isolating the government. It is only Caricom which has not yet taken shame out of its face and come out with a statement about the constitutionality of the government.

Local government elections are not the same as general and regional elections. The voter turnout is far higher in the latter than in the former. But the fact remains that many persons have been embarrassed by the performance of the regime and really could not give a hang about voting again for the coalition.

There are deep rifts within the coalition. Reports suggest that the APNU is not likely to concede the Prime Minister position to the AFC period. And the AFC has always said that this was non-negotiable.

In the meantime, the WPA is in La La Land. It is debating about cash transfers of oil revenues to citizens without bothering to check where the money will come from for these cash transfers which it first said would be for the poor and then adjusted it to say for everyone. Where will the money come from? From the 1% reclaimable royalty?

The answer to that question is perhaps just as difficult to determine as the one about how the APNU+AFC will pull off a free and fair victory. Perhaps it has a plan!