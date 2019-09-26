Trini cargo company targets oil and gas sector with local office

With the aim of providing their full freight forwarder and logistics services to Guyana, Trinidad-owned Cargo Consolidators Agency Limited (CCA) launched their local operations last Friday.

Its commemorative ceremony was hosted at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

Managing Director of CCA, Sean Patience, noted that the company has been involved in the international movement of supplies for the oil and gas industry since its launch in 1976.

Patience said that because the company has years of hands-on experience in the oil and gas sector, he saw it necessary to expand their chain services, as well as train the professional Guyanese team.

The managing director explained that: “As a family-run business started by my father, we maintain his founding values of integrity, reliability and efficiency, in order to build win-win relationships with our customers, agents and vendors. We have utilized 43 years of experience in moving international freight to transfer knowledge to our Guyanese team to cater for the demands of the oil and gas companies and to apply these same high standards to all other industries being retail, telecommunications, manufacturing and construction,” Patience said.

This company offers air and ocean freight, including transshipment cargo, import and export, consolidation, customs brokerage, door-to-door delivery, local transportation, break-bulk service and dangerous goods packaging.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, was keen to note during his presentation that there are endless possibilities in Guyana’s oil and gas industry.

As such, he believes that Trinidad can transfer their knowledge and skill-set towards the development of Guyana’s extractive industry.

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nicholas Deygoo-Boyer, related that there are many companies in Guyana that lack proper knowledge and expertise in the oil and gas sector.

In light of this, he applauded the CCA for extending their services to Guyana.

Deygoo-Boyer noted that: “It would be foolhardy for us to think that we can ignore Trinidad and look to other markets such as Canada, the US and other parts of the west.”

The GCCI president, who has been pushing for foreign companies to utilize Guyana’s work force, noted his enthusiasm for the locals who would be hired under the cargo company.

“This is a very good example of when our brotherly CARICOM relationships work well. We well definitely need Trinidad and what we need is the capital and experience… I am really proud when these companies see Guyana as a very attractive market and make that leap,” the GCCI president said.

CCA’s operations would be based at their corporate office in New Market Street.