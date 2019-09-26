Suspect in KN grenade attack held after being deported from Cayenne

More than three years after issuing an arrest warrant for him, police have finally detained Shemar Wilson, one of the key suspects in the June 6, 2016 grenade attack outside of Kaieteur News’ Saffon Street offices.

Police sources said that Wilson was taken into custody on Tuesday night after being deported from French Guiana. He had been arrested there recently for illegal entry.

It was while he was being processed at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary that a rank reportedly recognized him and said: “You is the grenade man.”

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Wilson, then 20, in June, 2016.

The bulletin was issued for Wilson, also called ‘Abdue,’ who is wanted for questioning in relation to ‘attempting to cause explosion’ which occurred on June 6, 2016, at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Wilson is said to be from Lot 43 North Sophia, Georgetown and from Lot 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

Garraway is out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

They have been committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Kelvin Walters, a taxi driver and a key witness in the case, was gunned down last January.

According to reports, on the day of the attack, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.