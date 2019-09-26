Six years for mason who killed fellow villager at back-to-school event

A 47-year-old mason of Lot 16 ‘A’ Williamsburgh, Corentyne, Berbice was sentenced to six years imprisonment for manslaughter committed on his fellow villager, Vishram “Ajai” Mohabir, also a mason.

Paul Ivor Thom, although sentenced to six years, will only spend four with two years deducted from the time he was incarcerated.

The sentencing was handed down at the Berbice High Court by the Judge Priya Sewnarine-Beharry before a prosecution led by Attorney-at-law Mandel Moore. Thom was represented by Attorney-at-law Suriya Sabsook. In addition, Thom was also sentenced to two years for unlawful wounding Kunal Singh, brother of the deceased.

Prior to the sentencing, a probation report that was requested by Thom’s Attorney on the day he was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by the jury, was presented and read before the court by Probation Officer Maisie Shepherd.

The report detailed how Thom began his life with his parents separating and him being forced into the world of work at the age of 14. According to the report, prior to Thom’s incarceration, he was the sole provider of his home which he shared with his now blind father and sibling. The report stated that Thom was not deemed as a threat during the years he lived at Williamsburgh. It also said that the Officer-in-charge of the New Amsterdam Prison Deoraj Gyandat had mentioned that the accused was a very “disciplined individual who always adheres to instructions given and obeys all the rules and regulations laid down by the administration” while he was an inmate at the institution.

The accused currently serves as an Orderly where he is tasked with the responsibility of male inmates in the Remand Dormitory, the report read.

It was also mentioned in the report that Thom was described by members of his neighbourhood as “a hustler, friendly, respectful and deemed committed to his family, more so, his biological father who is now visually impaired”.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that the mother of the deceased Devika Ramjass during an interview with the Probation Officer “wants justice” for her son’s death but also questions herself why the accused would resort to such an act that cost the life of the sole breadwinner of her home.

She told the PO that she knew the accused for many years and described him as “quiet and easy-going” but she said she is still “surprised” at what Thom did.

In closing, it was stated that despite the circumstances, the accused must be cognizant of his actions since “this will allow respect for the rule of law and utilization of established services”.

Thom was found not guilty of murder and guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter at the Berbice High Court on the 5th September 2019. He was charged in August 2017 with a murder committed on Vishram Mohabir called “Ajay”. A probation report was requested by his Attorney Suriya Sabsook after the verdict. Eleven witnesses testified during the trial.

Kaieteur News had reported in 2017 that Mohabir was at a “back to school” event in Williamsburgh when a fight broke out between Thom and Kunal Singh. It was reported that Mohabir, who was also at the event, saw the commotion between his brother and the accused and ran to his assistance. A scuffle ensued which resulted in Singh and Mohabir being stabbed multiple times by the accused. While both men were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, only Singh survived.

A knife used as the murder weapon was reportedly retrieved from the scene. Shortly after Thom was arrested, taken into custody and hauled before the courts.