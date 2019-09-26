Play in the UCCA U-17 cricket competition underway

Action in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-17 tournament for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder areas got underway and results in some of the matches played saw Tagore Memorial Secondary (TMSS) winning on first innings from Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS) in a closely contested game played at the No72 Cut and Load ground.

Tagore batted first and made 100 with Abu Khan 11. Bowling for SLPS Trevon Sukhoo took 5 wickets, while S. Chatterpaul supported with four wickets. In reply, SLPS were bowled out for 77 with Sookdeo 22 and Sookraj 21.

The main wicket takers for TMSS were Shalin Khan and A. Carlos with four wickets each. They in their second innings were dismissed for 42. S. Chatterpaul and Sookdeo with 5-17 and 5-18 did the damage for SLPS.

Needing 65 for victory, SLPS reached 64-8 when time ran out to fall agonizingly short buy 1 run. Victor Lakhan 21 and M. Tamesh 20 were their top scorers. Bowling for TMSS Salim Khan picked up 5-20.

In another game TMSS defeated Central Corentyne Secondary (CCSS) on first innings. Batting first TMSS made 190 with A. Khan 48 and R. Beharry 25. In reply, CCSS made 97 with Jason Leitch 38 and T. Utram 17. Bowling for TMSS Salim Khan took 6-12. They in their second innings reached 31-3 declared. Needing 124 for an outright victory, CCSS ended on 35-7. Bowling for TMSS, Khan returned to take 4-8 while Sookram picked up two.

In another game, Skeldon High School (SHS) defeated SLPS by eight wickets. The SHS batted first and were dismissed for 47 with Sarwan Chaitnarine 14. The wicket takers for SLPS were S. Chatterpaul with 6-10 and Sookhoo with 4-15. They then made 85 with V. Latchman 30. Bowling for SHS, Chitnarine took 5-15 and Mark Mathews 2-10 were the main wicket takers.

In their second innings, SLPS were dismissed for 59 with Chaitnarine making 17. S. Chatterpaul 5-15 and Sookhoo 5-30 took the wickets. Needing 22 for victory SHS reached 25-2 with Sookdeo 14 and Chatterpaul 10. Chaitnarine and Matthews’s picked up one wicket each for SLPS.

The competition is being played on a one day two innings format. The two teams with the most points at the end of the preliminary rounds will clash in the finals.

The final is set for Friday 27th September at the Crabwood Creek Ground.

The five school participating are Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS), Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS) and Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS).

Incentives will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.

The competition has the blessings of the Ministry of Education and is being coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)