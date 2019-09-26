People don’t have to go pun de road to get killed

Bandits ain’t got regard fuh anybody and dem boys ain’t only talking bout de local bandits. Dem boys hear bout two big man who dead after bandits go in dem home while dem sleeping. One of dem was a prominent man in de local aircraft industry.

De man live alone but somebody lef a door open. Poor fella, when you go home and you tired you tek a lot fuh granted. The men who enter he house wasn’t satisfied wid robbing him, dem beat him and tie he up.

People didn’t know that de man was diabetic so imagine even if de beating didn’t kill him de diabetes would kill him. Somebody gun face murder charge.

Then Lewoy Smith father who live he life without troubling anybody get beat up in he house. He get beat suh bad that he never wake up. That is two murder and de people didn’t have to go anywhere to meet that end.

Dem boys know bout de bigger criminals. Dem read bout a big international airport that open in China. De money spent coulda build couple hundred airports in Guyana. That is when dem seh that some of de money fuh build Guyana airport get tek out and help build de Chinese airport. That is why de money run out before de Guyana airport finish.

But no police don’t charge such criminals. Dem got some who had nutten but de next thing dem boys see was some mansion in de criminal name. Only people don’t call dem criminals. Dem boys does call dem politicians.

Some got nuff property but if you check you wouldn’t know because de property deh in odda people name. That is why dem try to divert attention to Soulja Bai. De man tek control of he dead brother property. People claim how Soulja Bai build a mansion.

Talk half and watch how criminals marching along.