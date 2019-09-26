Novar Beach beckons following fun day

The Number Sixty Three Beach on the Corentyne Coast has been for some time commanding the spotlight for beach activities and entertainment, but there is now a fierce challenge from within Region Five with Belladrum Beach as well as the Novar Beach both rapidly growing in popularity among promoters of beach activities and other social events.

The Novar Beach, which is situated at about the midway point between Mahaicony and Abary, was a hive of activities on Sunday September 22 when the Region Five Chamber of Commerce hosted a fun day, and word is out that the chamber will be making it an annual affair.

There was a large crowd in attendance with people being able to play cricket along the beach, while others dipped their feet in the water and participated in other activities. There is a vast expanse of sandy beach that beckons, and the crowd just kept growing as the afternoon went on.

According to Mr. Niron Singh, President of the Region Five Chamber of Commerce, the chamber is seeking to work along with the Neighborhood Democratic Council, NDC, to upgrade the facility resulting in proper access road and the installation of basic sanitary facilities together with other amenities.

Mr. Singh is of the view that with the upgrading of the facility the Novar Beach can become a top beach destination in the country as it would become more popular among residents and visitors as well, as the Region seeks to promote tourism.

The organizers were quite pleased with the support they received from patrons, noting that the money raised from such events, is used mainly towards charitable work as well as towards motivating young people who do well at national examinations.