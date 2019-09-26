Latest update September 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man who kicked down station door gets community service

A man, who damaged an office door at the East La Penitence Police Station, was yesterday ordered to serve fourteen days doing community service at the same police station.

Kelvin Francis

Thirty-eight-year-old Kelvin Francis, of Lot 76 Princess Street, Lodge Georgetown was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he pleaded guilty to both charges.
On September 18, 2019, at East La Penitence Police Station, Francis unlawfully and maliciously damaged one door valued at $22,995, property of Guyana Police Force, “The door weak…I didn’t even use much force and the door fall down,” Francis told the court.
The latter charge stated that on the same date and location, he caused a breach to the peace by behaving in a disorderly manner while in public hearing.
Francis asked Principal Magistrate McGusty if he could replace the door since he had two brand new green-heart doors at home, but the police officer denied his request.
He was then ordered to serve four hours for 14 days doing community service at the East La Penitence Police Station.

