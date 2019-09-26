Kitty resident on $300,000 bail over causing death of motorcyclist

Latest update September 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Kitty, Georgetown resident was yesterday released on $300,000 bail, two months after he was involved in an accident which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
Appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherlock Isaacs-Marcus was 29-year-old Joel Thomas who was not required to plead to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Particulars of the charge alleged that on July 8 at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, Thomas drove motor car PTT 2510 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Stephon Beckles. According to reports, Beckles, who was riding motorcycle CH9859, was proceeding south along the eastern lane of Vlissengen Road, at a fast rate of speed, when he collided with motorcar PTT2510, which was proceeding north along the western lane.
The police report states that the motorcycle rider ended up in the latter lane and collided head-on with the car. Beckles, along with the pillion rider, fell onto the road, and they both received injuries to the head, arms and other parts of the body.
Andy, still conscious, was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is presently receiving medical attention.
Beckles, who was unconscious, was also taken to the GPHC, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
In court, Police Prosecutor Adunni Inniss made no objection to Thomas being released on bail. She, however, asked that conditions be attached. In that regard, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus ordered that Thomas report to the police every Friday until the hearing and determination of his matter. He returns to court on October 1 to collect statements.
Last July, Thomas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a tint permit. Then, he had appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse. According to the first charge, on July 8, at Vlissengen Road, he drove motor vehicle PTT 2510 with the glass tinted beyond the legally prescribed Visible Light Transmission (VLT) percentage. To this charge he pleaded guilty and was fined $7,500.
It was further alleged that on the same day, at the same location, he drove motorcar PTT 2510 while his breath alcohol level was above the legal limit. He pleaded not guilty to this second charge and was released on $10,000 bail.
