Former GCAA chairman died of blunt trauma, strangulation

Strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head have been deemed the cause of death of former Chairman of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Mr. Hugh Adrian Denbow

This was revealed during a post-mortem examination by Government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Police are still to make an arrest.

According to information reaching this publication, on Saturday evening, a person (or persons) broke into the man’s home, tied him up, physically assaulted him, and proceeded to ransack the house, looking for valuables.

Denbow, who was last seen on Friday by residents, worked as an engineer at Orinduik Development Incorporated. His concerned manager, Mr. Brian Backer made a report to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost after numerous calls to him went unanswered.

On Monday morning, Backer and a team of police officers ventured into the man’s property and made the grisly discovery. Denbow was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Due to the severities of his injuries, he succumbed on Monday evening at the hospital.

The police revealed that there was no forced entry into the property, but found an unsecured southern door.

Terriq Denbow, the distraught son of the victim, expressed that, “To know that I live in the USA while he lives in South America kills me inside, because I was just there only ten days ago, and I only got to spend two days with him. If anyone really knows me, they know that I’m very close with my dad. My dad is really my right hand man.”

The son said that he had not seen his father for two years prior to their most recent reunion.

A male neighbour described Denbow as a “gentle, amiable elder”.

The neighbour said he became suspicious when he walked by and noticed Denbow’s gate wide open.

“I call for he and I didn’t hear nothing, so I went away,” the neighbour recounted.

Hugh Denbow leaves to mourn his three sons.