Latest update September 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Feasibility study on seawall rehabilitation moving ahead

Sep 26, 2019 News 0

The rehabilitation and reconstruction of the seawall from Kingston to Ogle is progressing; as the government moves a step further with the feasibility study and design.

Representative of Mott MacDonald UK, Peter Phips

A public consultation was held at the bandstand located at the Kingston Seawall.The consensus of the consultation is that the public is pleased and supports the initiative.
Senior Engineer within the Sea and Rivers Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Maitland Stewart told the Department of Public Informationn (DPI) that Mott MacDonald UK, the company tasked with completing the feasibility study and designs, took a look at the aforementioned area that spans 7.5km.
Stuart explained that the study aims to “improve the whole flood protection infrastructure. Incorporated in this study are some ancillary designs in waterfront development to improve the space.”
Monies approved by the United Kingdom under the Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has made the project possible.
According to a representative of Mott MacDonald UK, Peter Phips, “the main purpose of the project is to look to rehabilitate and make the sea defence more climate-resilient in the face of climate change and sea-level rise”.
In October, the UK based company plans to conduct an environmental and social impact assessment. This will be done while the preliminary design is being finalised for its November deadline. Between December to March of 2020, a detailed design of the project will be done.
Once accepted, the procurement process will begin for the project’s construction. The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has oversight for the seawall project.
(a DPI release)

 

More in this category

Sports

Play in the UCCA U-17 cricket competition underway

Play in the UCCA U-17 cricket competition underway

Sep 26, 2019

Action in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-17 tournament for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder areas got underway and results in some of the matches played saw...
Read More
Novar Beach beckons following fun day

Novar Beach beckons following fun day

Sep 26, 2019

NOC to host V Net Vipers on Saturday

NOC to host V Net Vipers on Saturday

Sep 26, 2019

Mound tickets for Play-offs sold out Tickets only available at CPL GT Office as TKR match sold out

Mound tickets for Play-offs sold out Tickets only...

Sep 26, 2019

Almost 30 players face off in GAICO Chess tournament

Almost 30 players face off in GAICO Chess...

Sep 26, 2019

Bishop’s hat-trick hands Dwayne Sevens NOC heritage football title

Bishop’s hat-trick hands Dwayne Sevens NOC...

Sep 26, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the Proclamations?

    The naming of a date for elections does not mean that elections are scheduled for that day. The only time that certainty... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019