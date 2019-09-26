Latest update September 26th, 2019 12:59 AM

Crime reporter’s dad, 82, succumbs weeks after found beaten in home

Sep 26, 2019 News 0

The father popular crime reporter Leroy Smith succumbed three weeks after he was found beaten and unconscious in his home.

Leroy Smith (left) and his father Leroy Peters

The victim has been identified as Leroy Peters, 82, of Ann’s Grove, East Coast of Demerara.
Leroy Smith, his son, recounted that on September 13, he made an impromptu visit to his father’s home. On arrival, he was greeted by several neighbours.
“I saw persons at his house and that was when I became aware that something was wrong,” Smith related.
Another son, said to be aged 10, had found Mr. Peters, also called ‘John Wayne’, lying in a pool of blod in his ransacked home. The elder man was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He never regained consciousness.
Five men were arrested but later released.
One of the suspects has been arrested on several previous occasions. He was allegedly a suspect in a case in which a woman was raped and her house was torched.
Smith is convinced that there are individuals in the community who know the identity of his father’s attackers. He is pleading with them to contact the police.
“People in Ann’s Grove have been way too silent and I know there are people in there who have information, you folks should come forward with it.”

