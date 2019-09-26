Coastland residents warned of high tides next week

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is advising the public, especially residents of low-lying coastal communities, to take precautions, as the period of Spring tides – 26th September- 2th October 2019 is here.

Some of the areas are considered to be particularly susceptible to flooding due to the storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defence structures. According to the Sea and River Defence Department, these areas include Pomeroon River Banks; San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg , Wakenaam Island; Cane Garden to Leguan Island; Windsor Forest to De Willen, West Coast Demerara, Parika Market area and Salem to Sparta, EBE, Water Street , Georgetown, Helena Nos. One and Two , Mahaica , Fairfield/Dantzig , Mahaicony, Wellington Park/Tarlogie, Corentyne .

In addition to those locations, Government advises persons residing along banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas to also take precaution, as well as mariners, including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels.

According to the Public Infrastructure Ministry, the highest tides are expected to be on Sunday September 29th, 2019 at 4:38pm at a height of 3.36 metres and on Monday September 30th, 2019 at 5:15pm at a height of 3.23 metres.

The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes is not advised during this period.