CANU probes video of officer allegedly planting ganja on female passenger

Latest update September 26th, 2019 12:59 AM
At least one officer of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) may be in deep trouble after what appeared to be a shakedown of a female passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday night.
In the almost comical, two-minute long video which was posted on the social media, sparking outrage at what could possibly be a regular occurrence, the outgoing female passenger could be heard angrily denying that she had an illegal substance in her suitcases.
She dared to the cowering officer to speak loudly and demanded he bring his supervisor.
The rank, believed to be a CANU operative, meekly allowed her to return to her seat at the end of the video, while begging her not to call the supervisor.
The incident has reignited concerns over weaknesses of the systems at the airport and travellers’ protection.
A spokesman of CANU acknowledged that the existence of the video on social media has been brought to the attention of the entity and an investigation has been launched.
In the beginning of the video, the officer, dressed in blue and with his security pass displayed prominently, was heard quietly asking for the woman who was in the departure lounge, to stop recording.
“Ma’am, please tek off the phone. Me and you having a conversation.”
However, the woman insisted on her “privacy”.
The officer told her that he was doing her a “favor”.
However, the woman told him if he has nothing to be afraid of, then he has nothing to worry about being recorded.
“So why you talking so quietly? The woman asked. “You is the officer. You don’t have to be afraid.”
The woman demanded he bring his supervisor and refused to follow him.
She refused to talk to another colleague of the CANU officer.
The officer was seen to be dodging her recordings.
She insisted that whatever was found in her luggage could not have been there as the officers at all time had the substance in their possession.
According to the passenger, who was firm, she had been in possession of her luggage in her own home in Guyana.
Sep 26, 2019Action in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-17 tournament for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush Polder areas got underway and results in some of the matches played saw...
Sep 26, 2019
Sep 26, 2019
Sep 26, 2019
Sep 26, 2019
Sep 26, 2019
By the time this edition of KN is released, the date for the 2020 election may be announced. But the essential argument... more
The naming of a date for elections does not mean that elections are scheduled for that day. The only time that certainty... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders “Hurricane Hell” and “The Bahamas is at war being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet The... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]