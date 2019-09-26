CANU probes video of officer allegedly planting ganja on female passenger

At least one officer of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) may be in deep trouble after what appeared to be a shakedown of a female passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Tuesday night.

In the almost comical, two-minute long video which was posted on the social media, sparking outrage at what could possibly be a regular occurrence, the outgoing female passenger could be heard angrily denying that she had an illegal substance in her suitcases.

She dared to the cowering officer to speak loudly and demanded he bring his supervisor.

The rank, believed to be a CANU operative, meekly allowed her to return to her seat at the end of the video, while begging her not to call the supervisor.

The incident has reignited concerns over weaknesses of the systems at the airport and travellers’ protection.

A spokesman of CANU acknowledged that the existence of the video on social media has been brought to the attention of the entity and an investigation has been launched.

In the beginning of the video, the officer, dressed in blue and with his security pass displayed prominently, was heard quietly asking for the woman who was in the departure lounge, to stop recording.

“Ma’am, please tek off the phone. Me and you having a conversation.”

However, the woman insisted on her “privacy”.

The officer told her that he was doing her a “favor”.

However, the woman told him if he has nothing to be afraid of, then he has nothing to worry about being recorded.

“So why you talking so quietly? The woman asked. “You is the officer. You don’t have to be afraid.”

The woman demanded he bring his supervisor and refused to follow him.

She refused to talk to another colleague of the CANU officer.

The officer was seen to be dodging her recordings.

She insisted that whatever was found in her luggage could not have been there as the officers at all time had the substance in their possession.

According to the passenger, who was firm, she had been in possession of her luggage in her own home in Guyana.