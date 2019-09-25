Woman drops attempted murder charge against husband

Dereck Solomon, 60, of Block ‘F’ North Sophia; Greater Georgetown, who was accused of attempting to murder his reputed wife by stabbing her about the body, yesterday saw the charge against him dismissed.

This comes six months after the incident allegedly took place, and the defendant, who is a taxi driver, was placed on remand for the offence.

It was alleged that on March 2, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown, Solomon unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carol London with intent to commit murder.

Solomon was on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the court was told that he suffers from delusional disorder.

On the day that the defendant’s medical assessment was revealed to the court, his attorney Dexter Todd indicated that his client underwent three sessions of evaluations with the doctor assigned to the prison. He also stated that isolation does not help the illness.

However, yesterday when the matter was recalled, the alleged victim told the court she wished not to proceed with the matter because of her husband’s condition. It was noted that this illness is nothing new to the family, as Solomon was previously diagnosed with the condition.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus then dismissed the case against the defendant based on the request of the victim.

It was reported that on the day in question, Solomon and London had an argument and he left their home. Sometime later that very day, he allegedly returned and picked up a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body.

London was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. She received injuries to her hands and face. As a result, the matter was reported and an investigation was carried out. Solomon was arrested and later charged for the offence.