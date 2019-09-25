Woman drops attempted murder charge against husband

Latest update September 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Dereck Solomon, 60, of Block ‘F’ North Sophia; Greater Georgetown, who was accused of attempting to murder his reputed wife by stabbing her about the body, yesterday saw the charge against him dismissed.
This comes six months after the incident allegedly took place, and the defendant, who is a taxi driver, was placed on remand for the offence.
It was alleged that on March 2, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown, Solomon unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carol London with intent to commit murder.
Solomon was on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the court was told that he suffers from delusional disorder.
On the day that the defendant’s medical assessment was revealed to the court, his attorney Dexter Todd indicated that his client underwent three sessions of evaluations with the doctor assigned to the prison. He also stated that isolation does not help the illness.
However, yesterday when the matter was recalled, the alleged victim told the court she wished not to proceed with the matter because of her husband’s condition. It was noted that this illness is nothing new to the family, as Solomon was previously diagnosed with the condition.
Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus then dismissed the case against the defendant based on the request of the victim.
It was reported that on the day in question, Solomon and London had an argument and he left their home. Sometime later that very day, he allegedly returned and picked up a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body.
London was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. She received injuries to her hands and face. As a result, the matter was reported and an investigation was carried out. Solomon was arrested and later charged for the offence.
Sep 25, 2019Young Warriors ‘B’ 13-yr Romeo Deonarain leads them to victory over Tucber Park ‘B’ The New Building Society Ltd sponsored 2019/2020 Second Division Cricket for teams in...
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
Sep 25, 2019
I want to be recorded so that when these columns are consulted decades from now, my position will be verified. I support... more
The police yesterday blocked off a number of busy roads in the city in order to keep protestors away from the precincts... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders “Hurricane Hell” and “The Bahamas is at war being attacked by Hurricane Dorian. And yet The... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]