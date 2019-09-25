Latest update September 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman drops attempted murder charge against husband

Sep 25, 2019 News 0

Dereck Solomon, 60, of Block ‘F’ North Sophia; Greater Georgetown, who was accused of attempting to murder his reputed wife by stabbing her about the body, yesterday saw the charge against him dismissed.

Derrick Solomon

This comes six months after the incident allegedly took place, and the defendant, who is a taxi driver, was placed on remand for the offence.
It was alleged that on March 2, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown, Solomon unlawfully and maliciously wounded Carol London with intent to commit murder.
Solomon was on trial before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the court was told that he suffers from delusional disorder.
On the day that the defendant’s medical assessment was revealed to the court, his attorney Dexter Todd indicated that his client underwent three sessions of evaluations with the doctor assigned to the prison. He also stated that isolation does not help the illness.
However, yesterday when the matter was recalled, the alleged victim told the court she wished not to proceed with the matter because of her husband’s condition. It was noted that this illness is nothing new to the family, as Solomon was previously diagnosed with the condition.
Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus then dismissed the case against the defendant based on the request of the victim.
It was reported that on the day in question, Solomon and London had an argument and he left their home. Sometime later that very day, he allegedly returned and picked up a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body.
London was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient. She received injuries to her hands and face. As a result, the matter was reported and an investigation was carried out. Solomon was arrested and later charged for the offence.

More in this category

Sports

New Building Society Ltd 40 overs Second Division Cricket Competition in Berbice

New Building Society Ltd 40 overs Second Division Cricket Competition...

Sep 25, 2019

Young Warriors ‘B’ 13-yr Romeo Deonarain leads them to victory over Tucber Park ‘B’ The New Building Society Ltd sponsored 2019/2020 Second Division Cricket for teams in...
Read More
Wellman Masters overcome HS Masters to claim Ramsaywack softball title

Wellman Masters overcome HS Masters to claim...

Sep 25, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Teams aiming to consolidate on Saturday with six matches slated

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Teams aiming...

Sep 25, 2019

Priyanna Ramdhani gains Badminton scholarship in Canada

Priyanna Ramdhani gains Badminton scholarship in...

Sep 25, 2019

Limacol football tourney..Mahaica Determinators and Pele book quarterfinal spots

Limacol football tourney..Mahaica Determinators...

Sep 25, 2019

Jiaram wins second leg in King of Draughts competition

Jiaram wins second leg in King of Draughts...

Sep 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019