Wellman Masters overcome HS Masters to claim Ramsaywack softball title

Wellman Masters defeated HS Masters by seven wickets to win the final of the Rishi Ramsaywack birth anniversary 20-over softball title which was contested on Sunday last.

Batting first at the Malteenoes Sports Club, HS Masters loss the early scalps of opener Dharam Persaud who was bowled by Greg De Franca for two and Ron Ramnauth bowled by Rawl Reid for eight. The never recovered and were sent packing for 64 in 17.2 overs. Jai Ram made 16 while Fidel Singh scored 13 as Wayne Jones picked up 4-6 from 3.2 overs while Sheldon Perch had 2-2 from three overs and De Franca 2-25 off four overs.

Sookdeo Lakhan removed Perch (06) and Troy Lewis (06) early in the chase, but Suresh Ramdeen guided Wellman Masters well as he struck one four and one six in scoring 29 off 22 balls before he was removed by Dharam Persaud. Nandram Samlall and Reid were unbeaten on six each as Wellman Masters finished on 66-3 in 12.2 overs. Lakhan took 2-6 from four overs while Persaud had 1-13.

Following the final, Wellman Masters overcame Fisherman Masters by eight runs in a 20-over fixture. Wellman Masters took first strike and managed 136-9. De Franca and Reid scored 22 each, Ramdeen 21, Lewis 14 and Jones 12; Zameer Hassan and T. Sookdeo captured two wickets each. Fisherman Masters replied with 128-8. Dennis Mangru stroked five fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 54 while Randy Katwaroo made 28 as Reid picked up three wickets while Jones and Samlall had two apiece.