Taxi driver remanded on rape charge

A taxi driver was yesterday remanded to prison after he appeared before a city magistrate on a rape charge.

Neville Thomas was not required to plead to the indictable charge which read that he engaged in sexual penetration with a 12-year-old girl between April 01, 2019 and April 30, 2019 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The 32-year-old defendant of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the matter was heard in camera.

According to information, the alleged victim is known to the defendant as he was her daily chauffeur, to and from school.

During the aforementioned date, it was alleged that Thomas picked up the alleged victim from school and took her to a hotel in Diamond where he reportedly committed the act.

The victim later went home and told her parents what had transpired. They then took her to the police station where a report was made. The charge was later instituted. Thomas was remanded to prison until October 4.