‘Roger’ Khan released

Three and a half days after he was deported to Guyana from the United States, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan was yesterday released from police custody on $200,000 bail.

Khan had been jailed in the US in 2009 for conspiracy to import cocaine into the US; witness tampering and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was accused of running a criminal enterprise in Guyana during his reign in the 2000s.

On his release and deportation last Friday, police held him and questioned him over the murders of TV talk show host, Ronald Waddell and boxing coach, Donald Allison.

Yesterday, hours after the 72-hour holding period would have elapsed, Khan exited the Eve Leary compound of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) around midday, dressed in a dark blazer. He was hurriedly escorted away by a number of waiting vehicles.

Khan was later seen in a viral photo on Facebook sporting a beer and hugging someone believed to be his close relative.

Khan was released to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) months ago after finishing his sentence but there were delays in the issuance of temporary travel documents.

Held at the ICE’s Krome holding centre in Miami, Florida, he was placed on an American Airlines flight last Friday and arrived shortly before midnight.

He was escorted under tight police security to Eve Leary where he was questioned about his alleged involvement in the death of the two men.

Over the weekend, his lawyer, Glen Hanoman expressed fears that charges will be trumped up against his client. He said that there is no evidence linking Khan to the two murders and even legal advice that came before he came into the country did not recommend charges.

Hanoman said he was prepared to file private criminal charges if it is found that evidence was fabricated against his client.

On Saturday, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, said he was briefed but was unwilling to speak on the matter.

The police had been mandated to investigate the killings of both Waddell and Allison, following revelations during the trial of American attorney Robert Simels.

An informant, Guyanese Selwyn Vaughn, who had secretly recorded Simels and was attempting to bribe and eliminate witnesses in the Khan trial, had testified that Khan had ordered the execution of both Waddell and Allison.

Waddell was executed outside his Subryanville, Georgetown residence on January 30, 2006, while Allison was gunned down outside the Ricola Boxing Gym in Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara, on September 8, 2005.

Vaughn, a self-confessed former member of the ‘Phantom Squad’, testified that Khan ordered the execution of Ronald Waddell, an anti-Government talk-show host, at his home in Subryanville.