RHTYSC/BCB/GBTI Inter Secondary School Tournament

Port Mourant Secondary advanced to Final, J. C. Chandisingh cruise to Semi-finals

Port Mourant Secondary School defeated Central Corentyne Secondary School by nine wickets to advance to the Final of the Berbice Cricket Board/RHTYSC/GBTI Region 6 Inter Secondary School Under-19 Cricket Tournament. The Port Mourant Secondary School Team drew the Bye into the Final, while J.C. Chandisingh Secondary defeated arch-rivals Berbice High School by 43 runs to reach the lone semifinals, where they would clash with the Berbice Educational Institute to decide the other finalist.

Play in the Tournament restarted after it was postponed for five months due to the long rainy season and summer holidays. The Tournament is sponsored by the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Ltd and was organised under the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS Say Yes to Education and Sports Programme.

Central Corentyne Secondary School won the toss against Port Mourant Secondary and elected to bat at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground. They were bowled out for a meagre 39 in 18 overs as Tyrese Smartt top scored with 10. Guyana Under-15 Player Matthew Pottaya claimed three wickets for three runs and received support from D. Harripersaud 3 for 8 and P. Ramkhelawan 2 for 6. Needing to score 40 to win, Port Mourant Secondary School raced to 43 for 2 from 6.3 Overs as West Indies Under-15 star Rampersaud Rampertab ended on 22 not out.

At the Area ‘H’ Ground, J. C. Chandisingh batted first after losing the toss and reached 150 for 7 off their allotted 20 Overs. Guyana junior all rounder Jonathan Rampersaud stroked a sold 53 (3 boundaries and 2 sixes) and received support from Riyah Mohabir 29, Surendra Ramcharitar 18 and Jeremy Sandia 18. Bowling for Berbice High School, S. Seeram took 2 for 8, while Abdul Ramsammy 2 for 26.

In response Berbice High School were restricted to 107 for 9 with Zeynul Ramsammy 11 and S. Seeram 15 being the only batsmen to reach double figures. Left arm spinners Lucas Arthur 2 for 16 and former National player Pavendra Gnesh 4 for 16 bowled well for J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School.