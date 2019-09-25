Priyanna Ramdhani gains Badminton scholarship in Canada

Guyana’s Badminton Queen, National & Caribbean Champion Priyanna Ramdhani has gained a Badminton Scholarship at the Olds College Alberta Canada and will represent her College Badminton Team BRONCOS.

Priyanna will also be doing A Diploma in Business and Sports Management while there.

“The Guyana Badminton Association is quite pleased that this opportunity came at a time when Priyanna can develop her Game further and is only heading in one direction which is playing in the Olympics which we know with all her great performances that her ambition will one day materialize,” the association stated in a release.

Her recent classic performance was just a month ago when she was crowned Triple Champion at the Carebaco International Open Championships held in Barbados.

Head Coach of Broncos Mary Smith, who drafted her, is very pleased and stated: “Priyanna is a force on the courts, winning a triple crown at the Caribbean games this past year, and ranked 1 in Guyana. Priyanna has grown up with badminton since she was a young girl having her father as her coach and her brother as a team mate. Priyanna has a champion’s heart on and off the court. Her positive attitude, determination, commitment to her studies, and support of her team mates exemplifies what it is to be a Bronco student athlete. Priyanna also has her sights on the Olympics and we are here to help her achieve her dream. Olds College Broncos Badminton team is thrilled to have Priyanna join the team this season.”

Priyanna’s Latest Updates:

Priyanna Ramdhani (17 Years Old) D.O.B. January 2, 2002.

Club: Yonex Badminton Club (GUY)/Olds College Broncos (AB CAN)

Guyana Current National Junior Ranking No.1

Guyana Current National Senior Ranking No.1

CAREBACO International Current Under-19 Ranking No.1 (Triple Champion)

CAREBACO Regional Under-17 Rankings No.1 (2018) Triple Champion

CAREBACO International Under-19 Ranking No. 1 (2018)

South American Junior Ranking No. 4 (2017)

Guyana’s Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2011

Guyana’s Runner-up Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2012

Guyana’s Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2018

Badminton World Federation Junior Ranking No. (Top 100)