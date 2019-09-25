New Building Society Ltd 40 overs Second Division Cricket Competition in Berbice

Young Warriors ‘B’ 13-yr Romeo Deonarain leads them to victory over Tucber Park ‘B’

The New Building Society Ltd sponsored 2019/2020 Second Division Cricket for teams in Berbice commenced last Sunday with Young Warriors Cricket Club “B” defeating the highly favored Tucber Park “B” by 55 runs at the Berbice High School ground.

In reply to YWCC 212 all out in 35 of their allotment of 40 overs, Tucber Park “B” were cruising to victory at 150 for 3 wickets off 16 overs when 13 year old right arm leg spinner Romeo Deonarain was introduced. The leg spinner whose father was a prolific batsman in First Division Cricket in Berbice, represented Demerara earlier this year in the Under-15 Inter County Tournament.

He spun webs around the batsmen with guile, flight, variety and control beyond his tender age. He took four consecutive wickets with unplayable deliveries before interrupted by his captain Anil Beharry, a former Berbice Senior Inter County all rounder with 2 crucial wickets. Deonarain then finished off the Tucber Park innings to end with the remarkable figure of 5 for 20 off 6.3 overs. Former Berbice under-19 player Clifton Lindie fought a lone battle with a classy 76 consisting of 5 sixes and 7 fours. Former national under-15 captain Zinul Ramsammy chipped in with 22. Beharry ended with 2 for 26 off 6 overs.

Earlier, YWCC “B” won the toss and took first strike. The batsmen were consistent with small but valuable partnerships. Former national under-15 opener Jarron France put together a first wicket partnership of 26 with Deonarain. They had to battle the hostility of pacer Orlando Tanner who finally made the break through bowling Deonarain for 12. Consistent and sensible batting by Ariel Tilku (44), Antonio DeFreitas (42) and Travis Sutton (36) made sure YWCC reached a competitive 212 all out. Skipper Lindie had an outstanding match taking 6 for 33 of seven overs.

The competition will continue next Sunday.