Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs/Archery Guyana Heritage Games competition a success

The culmination of a 2-day competition of traditional archery saw archers battling it out for top honours at the Indigenous Heritage Games 2019 on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22, September at the Everest Ground. Among the more than 60 registrants were De Chief Archery Club team from Mainstay in Region 2, and the Archery Rupununi team from Region 9. The day’s shooting began at 12:30 pm on Saturday with the ranking rounds and by day’s end saw qualifying archers for the following categories:

Cadet Females U12 – Aliya Melville, Marisha Melville, Anjalie Adams and Akelah Stanley,

Cadet Males U12 – Ravedo Kanhai, Sean Duncan Jr, Robeno Kanhai, Stephon Pearson, Jeremy Dundas,

Youth Females 13-17 – Beyonce Dundas, Sarah Fredericks, Serena Clenkian

Youth Males 13-17 – McLee George, Mark Anthony, Bert Paul, Josh john

Adult Females 18+ – Kim Manbodh, Brenette Gordon, Yvonne Pearson, Rushelle Dundas, Nodlyn Krammer, Aucilda Paulin, Suzette Haynes.

Adult Males 18+ – Jesus Lamazon, Gary Shuman, Enroy Pearson, Tyrell Paulin, Kerry Paulin, Jude Edwin, Timothy Andrews, Joshua Leacock, Aubrey DeSouza, Winston Baird, Vlysses Edwards, Brantley Devair, Rodney Dundas, Alex Pearson, Deon Andrews, Nyron Pearson, Joel Fredericks, Ivor Williams, Cornell Roland, O’Neil D’Olivera, Frank Edwards.

Sunday’s event began with the finals for the Cadet Females U12 with Marisha Melville (Region 4) gaining 1st place, Aliya Melville (Region 4) in 2nd place and Anjalie Adams (Region 7) in 3rd place. Akelah Stanley was not present.

The Cadet Males U12 were next and was dominated by Region Two’s Ravedo Kanhai in first, Robeno Kanhai second and Stephon Pearson third place. Moving on to the Youth Male 13-17, only 2 boys competed with McLee George gaining 1st place and Bert Paul in 2nd place.

The Youth Female 13-17 resulted in 1st place going to Sarah Fredericks (Region 2), Serena Clenkian in 2nd and Beyonce Dundas 3rd (both of region 4).

In the Adult Women 18+ Ausilda Paulin (Region 9) gained 1stplace, while Rushell Dundas (Region 4) came in 2nd and Brenette Gordon (Region 3) came in 3rd. And in the final category, the Adult Men 18+, Alex Pearson (Region 2) shot to 1stplace over Jude Edwin (region 8) who came in 2nd and Aubrey DeSouza(Region 8) came in 3rd.

The trophy and cash prizes provided by the Ministry were handed out to the winners of the 6 categories by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Hon Valerie Garrido Lowe, Archery Guyana’s President Gamal Khan and Archery Guyana’s Head Coach Nicholas Hing.

Archery Guyana is pleased for the fifth year, to have partnered with the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs for another grand weekend of archery at the Indigenous Heritage Games.