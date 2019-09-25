Limacol football tourney..Mahaica Determinators and Pele book quarterfinal spots

Latest update September 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
By Calvin Chapman
Six teams have now secured spots in the quarterfinals of the fourth annual Limacol football tournament that is currently underway following Monday night’s double header at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.
The opening match saw Pele FC steamrolling Police B with a crushing 5-1 win after falling behind in the 10th minute when Terrence Shepherd fired the officers ahead. However, Pele’s Dorwin George, who banged in four goals in the rout, responded two minutes after his team went down and followed up with subsequent goals in the 31st, 41st and 69th of clash.
Daniel Gibson added the fifth for the Georgetown based club in the 88th to ensure that they reached the quarterfinal stage of this tournament that will see the winners pocketing $400,000.
Meanwhile, the feature match had its fair share of action but it was intermittent after a power outage five minutes before
the end of the first half suspended play between Mahaica Determinators and Dynamics FC, both based on the East Coast of Demerara.
Before the lights in the venue went out courtesy of the GPL power outage, Mahaica were up 1-0 courtesy of a goal off the boot of Eon Abel in the 20th minute. On the resumption of the match, Abel completed a brace in the 69th minute to ensure his side made the quarterfinals by finishing second in group D with six points; Pele topped with 7, Dynamics were third with 4 after needing at least draw to go through.
The other teams that have secured qualification for the quarterfinals are Santos FC under-20, Fruta Conquerors under-20, Buxton Stars and Riddim Squad.
Play continues tonight with group C action. Three teams are in the hunt for a spot in the knockouts in that group with Riddim Squad already through after winning their first two games. Pouderoyen (1 point) will play GT Panthers (3 points) in the opening clash and a win for either team (win/draw for Panthers) may see them through if Riddim Squad continue their impressive form and defeat Beacons in the night’s feature match up.
Tonight’s play is expected to be action packed with the three teams set to put in their last ditch push to make it to the last eight. Please see current points table below.
Group A GP Win Draw lost GF GA Diff Points
Santos U-20 3 3 9 2 7 9
Camptown 3 1 2 2 5 -3 1
Tim. Panthers 2 1 1 3 4 -1 3
Black Pearl 2 1 1 1 4 -3 1
Group B
Conquerors 2 2 9 2 7 6
Buxton Stars 2 1 1 5 4 1 4
GFC 3 1 2 5 7 -2 3
Nth Rangers 3 1 2 4 10 -6 1
Group C
Riddim Squad 2 2 8 2 6 6
Beacons 2 1 1 2 3 -1 1
Pouderoyen 2 1 1 1 4 -3 1
GT Panthers 2 1 1 4 6 -2 3
Group D
Dynamics FC 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1 4
Determinators 3 2 1 8 7 1 6
Pele 3 2 1 11 4 7 7
Police B 3 3 2 9 -7 0
