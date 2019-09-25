Jury frees taxi driver accused of raping girl, 13

Latest update September 25th, 2019 12:59 AM
Following a unanimous not guilty verdict by a jury, 23-year-old taxi driver Tevin Vickerie was informed that he was free to go. He then ran into the
arms of a relative who hugged him compassionately while leading him out of the courtroom. Vickerie had been on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall for the rape of a child under 16.
Particulars of the charge against him had alleged that between January 1 and 31, 2018 in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 13-year-old girl. Vickerie had pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was represented by Attorney-at-law Tiffany Jeffrey. Appearing for the State were prosecutors Sarah Martin and Teriq Mohamed.
