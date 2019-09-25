Latest update September 25th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jiaram wins second leg in King of Draughts competition

Sep 25, 2019 Sports 0

The second leg on the King of Draughts competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium. Jiaram took top honors in this leg.
The showdown was between Ulric Brathwaite and Jiaram. Both players were engaged in a six round bout. Each round consisted of five games. The games were tense and lasted for five hours. Jiaram opened the first round with a four one win over his opponent.
He continued the assault with forceful and aggressive moves to out played Ulric without losing any of the six rounds. The final scores: Jiaram 38 points and Ulric 22 points.
The next games would be the Annual National Championship set for October.

More in this category

Sports

New Building Society Ltd 40 overs Second Division Cricket Competition in Berbice

New Building Society Ltd 40 overs Second Division Cricket Competition...

Sep 25, 2019

Young Warriors ‘B’ 13-yr Romeo Deonarain leads them to victory over Tucber Park ‘B’ The New Building Society Ltd sponsored 2019/2020 Second Division Cricket for teams in...
Read More
Wellman Masters overcome HS Masters to claim Ramsaywack softball title

Wellman Masters overcome HS Masters to claim...

Sep 25, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Teams aiming to consolidate on Saturday with six matches slated

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League Teams aiming...

Sep 25, 2019

Priyanna Ramdhani gains Badminton scholarship in Canada

Priyanna Ramdhani gains Badminton scholarship in...

Sep 25, 2019

Limacol football tourney..Mahaica Determinators and Pele book quarterfinal spots

Limacol football tourney..Mahaica Determinators...

Sep 25, 2019

Jiaram wins second leg in King of Draughts competition

Jiaram wins second leg in King of Draughts...

Sep 25, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019