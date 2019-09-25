Jiaram wins second leg in King of Draughts competition

The second leg on the King of Draughts competition was played last Sunday at the National Gymnasium. Jiaram took top honors in this leg.

The showdown was between Ulric Brathwaite and Jiaram. Both players were engaged in a six round bout. Each round consisted of five games. The games were tense and lasted for five hours. Jiaram opened the first round with a four one win over his opponent.

He continued the assault with forceful and aggressive moves to out played Ulric without losing any of the six rounds. The final scores: Jiaram 38 points and Ulric 22 points.

The next games would be the Annual National Championship set for October.