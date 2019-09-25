GTT unable to say how many Blaze telephone lines in operation

– 20,000 landlines relinquished in last 3 years

In the last three years, almost 20,000 landline customers relinquished their services.

This was revealed by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company, Justin Nedd, during the entity’s engagement with media houses yesterday at Herdmanston Lodge in Queenstown.

Disclosing that there has been a marked decline in the interest in landlines, the executive stressed that the numbers are not unusual. It is happening in other countries.

For thousands of Guyanese, cell phones have been a blessing for keeping in touch.

With data, free calls using Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger, among the many apps that are cropping up, have been possible, thus eliminating the need to pay for cell-to-cell calls or international calls.

The company has been rolling out its Blaze service, which provides high-speed data from its fibre optic cables. Two of the services include a $2,500 streaming TV service and lines to make calls.

GTT was unable to give a number yesterday of how many of those Blaze lines have been taken up by customers. There have been questions whether the current GTT licence caters or covers for internet lines.

Yesterday, Nedd made it clear that GTT is here for the long haul and is making strategic investments to bring services to the people.

Almost 30 years here, GTT is facing the prospects of losing its landline and international calls monopoly, with Government negotiating with them on the issue.

While other fibre optic cables will likely be allowed, GTT has been continuing to roll out its services, with a huge demand for faster, cheaper internet.

Already, GTT is gearing up to connect up to 70,000 households in the next couple years, with its Blaze service to be extended to Parika and Linden, and Region 2 and 6 eventually.

Currently, GTT has 80,000 homes connected with internet, including DSL and Blaze.

This is far ahead of the game when considering in 2012, there were only 10,000 homes hooked up. The internet speeds have been increasing in leaps and bounds with prices also dropping.

According to Nedd, it is a fact that large sections of the US are still without fibre.

He admitted that GTT needs to do more to correct faults faster, but pointed out that the company is a work in progress.

Soon, in a number of stores and at the malls, GTT will be setting up kiosks for customers to pay their bills using the company’s systems.

The official also complained bitterly about vandalism of cables for copper which has been often and causing customers to lose service. The repairs and the downtime have been costing tens of millions, he said.